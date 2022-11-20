Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is TD Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 4.1% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $30,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $153.91. 1,493,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average is $147.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

