Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $62.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

