Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.3% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.14. 161,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,395. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

