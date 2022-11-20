Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after acquiring an additional 491,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $208.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $296.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

