Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,150 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.4% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $206,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,082. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

