Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOOG opened at $222.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.36 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

