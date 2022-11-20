Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $198.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.