Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Decreased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

