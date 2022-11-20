Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $75,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

