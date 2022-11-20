VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,530,000 after buying an additional 653,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.24. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

