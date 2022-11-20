VELA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $297.99. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,043.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

