VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,364,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,020,927,000 after buying an additional 1,743,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,154 shares of company stock worth $11,158,859. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.