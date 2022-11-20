Venus Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $3.94 or 0.00023634 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $48.00 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.44 or 0.07909530 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00570854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.83 or 0.29734839 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

