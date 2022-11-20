Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Cap of $37.04 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Verge has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $37.04 million and $2.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,706.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00385567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00116646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00801778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00628678 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,204,700 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.