Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ VINP opened at $9.99 on Friday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $554.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of -0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

