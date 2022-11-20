VirtualMeta (VMA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $61.35 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $61.35 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.26 or 0.08235693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00503151 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.17 or 0.28645166 BTC.

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02667544 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.