Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.04

Shares of Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.10. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 23,655 shares trading hands.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodacom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodacom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.