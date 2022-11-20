VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.77 Billion

VRES (VRS) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $3,665.26 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00006700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021420 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00231431 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003751 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.03804431 USD and is up 29.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,392.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

