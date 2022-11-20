Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.15 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $68.25 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.86 or 0.00017250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.93208107 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $8,549,267.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

