Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.09 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00017149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $67.89 million and $9.09 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.93208107 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $8,549,267.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

