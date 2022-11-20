WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 4,826 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $235.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.51.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

