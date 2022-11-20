WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 530 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA raised its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 63,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,504,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $257,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $422,000. Minot Capital LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 48.3% in the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 40,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $345.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.30. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.