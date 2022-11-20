WealthShield Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.