WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 1,429 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

