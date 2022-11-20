WealthShield Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.55.

