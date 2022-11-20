WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MCD opened at $273.37 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About McDonald’s



McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

