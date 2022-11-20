WealthShield Partners LLC Has $733,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. The company has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC cut their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

