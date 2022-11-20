WealthShield Partners LLC Has $957,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

