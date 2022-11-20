WeBuy (WE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $400.59 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for $10.83 or 0.00065467 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $400.59 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 114.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.24 or 0.08143225 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.83 or 0.00554668 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,783.47 or 0.28891736 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.