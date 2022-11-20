Wedbush Cuts Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Price Target to $18.00

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BZH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.06. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.76. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 22.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.