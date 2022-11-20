Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:WIA opened at $8.86 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

