Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:WIA opened at $8.86 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
