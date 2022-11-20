Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

