Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2022

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Dividend History for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.