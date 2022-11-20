Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DMO opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 520.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

