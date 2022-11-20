Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DMO opened at $11.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
