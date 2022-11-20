WeWork (NYSE:WE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

WeWork stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. WeWork has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WeWork by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WeWork by 68.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in WeWork by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

