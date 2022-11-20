WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.27. WidePoint shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 19,338 shares trading hands.

WidePoint Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $19.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 63.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 21,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 85.5% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of WidePoint by 110.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 26,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

