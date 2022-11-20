WOW-token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $446.55 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $446.55 million and approximately $41.33 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.19 or 0.01636190 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040892 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.01687222 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001480 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04473687 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $70.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

