Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and $358.51 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $16,489.71 or 0.99553517 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 235,822 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.GitHubWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

