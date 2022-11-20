WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.48

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.48 and traded as low as $14.08. WVS Financial shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 470 shares.

WVS Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

WVS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings products; online banking, billpay, and check reorder services; and personal services, including card services, safe deposit boxes, notary services, select service club, wire transfer services, and additional services.

