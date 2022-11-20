XYO (XYO) Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $57.27 million and $487,364.80 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00041605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00232141 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

