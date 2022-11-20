Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.76) Per Share

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Univest Sec upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Univest Sec analyst J. Jang now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.40). The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. Univest Sec also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

About Yield10 Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

