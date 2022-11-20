Zambesigold (ZGD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $131.29 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 229.6% higher against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00007137 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $131.29 million and approximately $145,700.37 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.72 or 0.08422292 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00556975 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,807.79 or 0.29011930 BTC.

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

