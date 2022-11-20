Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st.
Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.46 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.
Zepp Health stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.
