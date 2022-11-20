Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.46 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

Zepp Health Price Performance

Zepp Health stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zepp Health

Zepp Health Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zepp Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 16.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.