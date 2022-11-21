0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $70,230.29 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

