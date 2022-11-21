129 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Grant Street Asset Management Inc.

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207,986. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

