138,997 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,000. General Dynamics makes up about 1.6% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
GD traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $249.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,611. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
