138,997 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,000. General Dynamics makes up about 1.6% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $249.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,611. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

