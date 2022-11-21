142 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.12. 1,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,827. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.10 and its 200 day moving average is $209.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $296.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

