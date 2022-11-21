1,435 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,238,000 after buying an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

