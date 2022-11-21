2,197 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 232,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,281,410. The firm has a market cap of $298.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

