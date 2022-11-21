31,622 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.6 %

EL traded down $8.39 on Monday, hitting $225.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

