418,120 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Philo Smith Capital Corp

Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 418,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,000. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 7.7% of Philo Smith Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Philo Smith Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.54. 26,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,270. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

